BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $198.76 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

