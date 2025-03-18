Glenview Trust co Sells 188 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $50,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,662,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 519,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $42,810,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

DD opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

