Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $247.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

