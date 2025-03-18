Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,955 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

