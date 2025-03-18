Balancer Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $89.30 million and $9.50 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 67,574,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,491,413 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.fi.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

