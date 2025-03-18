Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.69 and its 200-day moving average is $354.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.