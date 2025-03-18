SSI Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.41.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

