Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average of $175.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

