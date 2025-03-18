Taylor Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,609 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

