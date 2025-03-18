Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,147 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.