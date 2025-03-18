JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Terex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TEX opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Terex has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Terex by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $615,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

