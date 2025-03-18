4,625 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Haven Capital Group Inc.

Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 658.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 43,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.52.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. This trade represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

