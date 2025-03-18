Wrapped TRON Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $19.62 billion and $1.20 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.492265 with 87,422,899,423.488725 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.22260395 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $946,671.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

