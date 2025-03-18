Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.03 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 169.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance
Bellevue Healthcare stock opened at GBX 127.76 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Bellevue Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £314.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.68.
Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile
