Brokerages Set StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Price Target at $35.67

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on SARO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

StandardAero stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. StandardAero has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

