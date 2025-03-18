MediWound (MDWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound Stock Up 3.0 %

MediWound stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

