Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share and revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $150.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In other news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $51,978.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

