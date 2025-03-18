The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

WEGRY opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.