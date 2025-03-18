PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get PROS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in PROS by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,141 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth $17,921,000. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PROS by 373.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,161,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 915,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth $6,713,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PROS stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.50 million, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.14. PROS has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.71.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.