Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $40.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SRRK opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
