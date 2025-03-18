Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) Critical Review

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sprott alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 27.38% 15.02% 11.91% Integrated Ventures -123.41% N/A -98.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sprott and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 2 1 3.33 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Integrated Ventures”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $168.35 million 6.62 $41.80 million $1.90 22.72 Integrated Ventures $5.86 million 0.28 -$11.52 million ($0.79) -0.34

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats Integrated Ventures on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.