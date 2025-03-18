Head-To-Head Contrast: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Free Report) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Materialise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CTGX Mining and Materialise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Materialise has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.30%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

This table compares CTGX Mining and Materialise”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Materialise $266.77 million 1.16 $7.28 million $0.25 20.96

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Materialise 5.04% 5.47% 3.37%

Volatility and Risk

CTGX Mining has a beta of 11.61, suggesting that its share price is 1,061% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Materialise beats CTGX Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis, planning, and engineering, as well as patient-specific design and printing of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Smith & Nephew Inc.; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

