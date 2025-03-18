Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.0 days.

Trigano Stock Performance

TGNOF opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. Trigano has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

About Trigano

Featured Stories

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

