Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

