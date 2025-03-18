William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 53,097 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,097 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Burlington Stores worth $99,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,582,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

