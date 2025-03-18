Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 191,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,045 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

