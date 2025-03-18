Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Shares of CP stock opened at C$107.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$110.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$101.76 and a 1-year high of C$122.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total transaction of C$5,426,615.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,405. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

