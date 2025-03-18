Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.26% of Matrix Service worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Matrix Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 108,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $357.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.11. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

