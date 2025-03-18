Royce & Associates LP Buys 41,380 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.44% of Mercury Systems worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after buying an additional 743,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 471.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 144,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,236.08. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

