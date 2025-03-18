Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 48,084 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $40,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

