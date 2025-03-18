William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $37.70 Million in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,415,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,697,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.37. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

