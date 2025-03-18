iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,541 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

