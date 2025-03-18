Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,455 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

