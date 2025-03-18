Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 232 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.37, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.67 and a 200 day moving average of $342.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.