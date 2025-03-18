Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $152,000 Stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,966 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Repare Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1,471.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPTX

Repare Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.