Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Schrödinger worth $22,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,464 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after buying an additional 1,283,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 58.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 717,059 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,685,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 555,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Price Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.62. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

