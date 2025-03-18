Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

