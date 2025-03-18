Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.73. 1,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

