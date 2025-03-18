Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 62,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

