DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,819,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

