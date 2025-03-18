Xponance Inc. Purchases 14,450 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $34,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.76, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

