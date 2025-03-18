Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

COF opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.