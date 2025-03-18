Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

PBSV opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

