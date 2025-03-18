Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

