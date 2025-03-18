Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE OXM opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $946.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after buying an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,549,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

