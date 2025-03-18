Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declines By 15.6%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.2 days.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

