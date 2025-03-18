BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $682.69 million and $20.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000422 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000007 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $20,318,122.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

