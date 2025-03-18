ONUS One Day Trading Volume Hits $411,783.35 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $411,783.35 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.74 or 1.00892784 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,248.58 or 1.00319319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 96,200,088 coins and its circulating supply is 36,200,088 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 96,052,154.733726 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.55845326 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $456,820.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

