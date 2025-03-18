Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 165.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of COYA opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.31. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

