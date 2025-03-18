EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 268.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $169.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.